Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder gave her fans a first-hand look at her gorgeous in-home bar via a video posted to her YouTube channel in August 2016. Much like the rest of Kardashian’s house, her bar is meticulously organized. Describing the locale as “theme-y and fun,” the reality star explained that she prefers to display much of her alcohol and likes to organize it so the various bottles match with one another. Her favorites include Don Julio 1942 tequila and a mini-fridge filled with Ciroc vodka, which Diddy himself helped stock. A second mini-fridge is reserved entirely for mixers, while a walk-in wine cellar just off the bar houses the California native’s wine and champagne. “I have everything organized in labels,” Kardashian explained with a sly smile. “Everything is done per column … and I try to keep the brands together.”