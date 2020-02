Kris Jenner

The momager’s custom-designed marble bar is located on the second floor of her California home. The area was crafted by Clements Design and Waldo’s Designs, according to Architectural Digest, and features barstools by Thomas Hayes Studio. In December 2019, Jenner had a little fun with her bar area when she seated her wax figure from the Hollywood Wax Museum on one of the barstools. Daughter Kim Kardashian called the gag “creepy and amazing.”