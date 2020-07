Bae Breeze

This fruit-forward drink is made with Johnson’s Teremana tequila, which launched in January 2020. The pineapple juice and mango nectar really bring out the spirit’s sweet notes.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco

• 1.5 oz. pineapple juice

• 1.5 oz. mango nectar

• A lime wheel and pineapple leaves, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Build in a rocks glass over ice and stir.

2. Garnish with a lime wheel and pineapple leaves.