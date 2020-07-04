Cocktails

Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes: What Jay-Z, Martha Stewart and More Are Drinking

Casa Red, White & Blue Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes
 Courtesy of Casamigos
Casa Red, White & Blue

Casamigos was founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber in 2013 and has a bevy of celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian and Denise Richards. This red, white and blue drink is perfect for the Fourth of July.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1.5 oz fresh watermelon juice
• .25 oz fresh lemon juice
• .25 oz grenadine by Liber & Co. 
• 1.5 oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila
• Splash of soda water
• Blue curacao, sprayed over the top
• A Luxardo cherry, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Add fresh watermelon juice, fresh lemon juice and grenadine directly into a Collins glass. 
2. Fill Collins glass with crushed ice and pack tightly. Add Casamigos Blanco Tequila and a splash of soda water. 
3. Top off with crushed ice and create dome like top. 
4. Spray blue curacao over the top through an atomizer. Add garnish.

