Cocktails

Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes: What Jay-Z, Martha Stewart and More Are Drinking

By
DUSSE Watermelon Spritz Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes
 Courtesy of D'USSE
6
6 / 6

D’USSE Watermelon Spritz

This cognac-based cocktail has Jay-Z‘s seal of approval, as he is part-owner of the D’USSE brand. The drink is slightly sweet, citrusy and effervescent — the perfect summer thirst-quencher.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1.5 oz D’USSE VSOP
• 0.5 oz Aperol
• 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
• 0.5 oz simple syrup
• 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
• 1 oz sparkling wine
• Watermelon ball skewer and an orange peel, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Pour D’USSE, Aperol, watermelon juice, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. 
2. Shake and strain into an ice filled wine glass. 
3. Top with sparkling wine. 
4. Garnish with a watermelon ball skewer and an orange peel.

Back to top