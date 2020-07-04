D’USSE Watermelon Spritz
This cognac-based cocktail has Jay-Z‘s seal of approval, as he is part-owner of the D’USSE brand. The drink is slightly sweet, citrusy and effervescent — the perfect summer thirst-quencher.
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
• 1.5 oz D’USSE VSOP
• 0.5 oz Aperol
• 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
• 0.5 oz simple syrup
• 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
• 1 oz sparkling wine
• Watermelon ball skewer and an orange peel, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Pour D’USSE, Aperol, watermelon juice, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice.
2. Shake and strain into an ice filled wine glass.
3. Top with sparkling wine.
4. Garnish with a watermelon ball skewer and an orange peel.