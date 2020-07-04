Hibiscus Cocktail

The basis of this drink is Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore, which counts Drake, Kylie Jenner and Lisa Rinna as fans. The hibiscus flowers give the cocktail a botanical flavor and a vibrant red hue.

Makes 4 drinks

INGREDIENTS:

• Whole hibiscus flowers, packed in syrup

• 1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

• 8 tsps of hibiscus syrup used to pack the flowers

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Place a whole hibiscus flower in the bottom of glass.

2. Fill glass with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore to 3/4 of an inch from the rim.

3. Carefully spoon 2 tsps of the hibiscus syrup down the interior side of each glass.