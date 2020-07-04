Pomegranate Martha-ritas

This Martha Stewart approved cocktail is made with freshly squeezed lime juice, tequila, all-natural triple sec and pomegranate extract and should be served in “beautiful goblets.”

Makes 2 large drinks

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1 cup tequila blanco

• 1/4 cup triple sec

• 10 oz POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

• A lime wheel and salt, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Garnish the rims of you glasses with salt.

2. Pour the lime juice, tequila blanco, triple sec and POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate 3. Juice into a blender.

4. Add ice cubes and blend.

5. Pour into the glasses and serve.