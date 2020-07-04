Pomegranate Martha-ritas
This Martha Stewart approved cocktail is made with freshly squeezed lime juice, tequila, all-natural triple sec and pomegranate extract and should be served in “beautiful goblets.”
Makes 2 large drinks
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
• 1 cup tequila blanco
• 1/4 cup triple sec
• 10 oz POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
• A lime wheel and salt, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Garnish the rims of you glasses with salt.
2. Pour the lime juice, tequila blanco, triple sec and POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate 3. Juice into a blender.
4. Add ice cubes and blend.
5. Pour into the glasses and serve.