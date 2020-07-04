Cocktails

Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes: What Jay-Z, Martha Stewart and More Are Drinking

By
Pomegranate Martha-ritas Martha Stewart Instagram Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes
 Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram
6
3 / 6

Pomegranate Martha-ritas

This Martha Stewart approved cocktail is made with freshly squeezed lime juice, tequila, all-natural triple sec and pomegranate extract and should be served in “beautiful goblets.”

Makes 2 large drinks

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
• 1 cup tequila blanco
• 1/4 cup triple sec
• 10 oz POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice
• A lime wheel and salt, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Garnish the rims of you glasses with salt. 
2. Pour the lime juice, tequila blanco, triple sec and POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate 3. Juice into a blender.
4. Add ice cubes and blend.
5. Pour into the glasses and serve.

Back to top