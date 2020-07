RumHaven Strawberry Frosé

This cocktail, a favorite of Godwin’s, is made using two alcoholic beverages — rosé and rum — as well as fresh fruit, lime juice and simple syrup.

Makes 4-6 drinks

INGREDIENTS:

• 3/4 cup RumHaven

• 1 bottle of rosé wine (frozen)

• 1 cup frozen strawberries

• 1/2 cup lime juice

• 1/4 cup simple syrup

• Ice

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Blend all of the ingredients together and serve.