Summer Watermelon Spritzer
This low-calorie and effervescent simple-serve cocktail, made with Diddy’s CÎROC vodka, is perfect for summer Fridays.
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
• 2 oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon
• 6 oz soda water
• A large watermelon slice, a sprig of mint and lime wheel, for garnish
• A splash of fresh watermelon juice, optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Pour CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into a highball glass filled with ice.
2. Gently stir the drink. Place the large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wheel.Back to top