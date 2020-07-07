Summer Watermelon Spritzer

This low-calorie and effervescent simple-serve cocktail, made with Diddy’s CÎROC vodka, is perfect for summer Fridays.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon

• 6 oz soda water

• A large watermelon slice, a sprig of mint and lime wheel, for garnish

• A splash of fresh watermelon juice, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Pour CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into a highball glass filled with ice.

2. Gently stir the drink. Place the large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wheel.