The Azul

Makes one drink

Created by Los Angeles bartender Sean Stewart in conjunction with reggaeton superstar J Balvin, this whiskey-based drink is sweet and slightly tropical, thanks to a hint of coconut soda water.

INGREDIENTS:

• 5 Blueberries, plus a few more for garnish

• 1 oz honey syrup

• 0.5 oz lime juice

• 1.5 oz Buchanan’s 12-year-old deluxe whiskey

• 4 oz coconut soda water

INSTRUCTIONS:

Muddle blueberries in a cocktail shaker and add honey syrup, lime juice, and Buchanan’s.

Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Top with coconut soda water. Garnish with more blueberries.