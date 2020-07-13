The Azul
Makes one drink
Created by Los Angeles bartender Sean Stewart in conjunction with reggaeton superstar J Balvin, this whiskey-based drink is sweet and slightly tropical, thanks to a hint of coconut soda water.
INGREDIENTS:
• 5 Blueberries, plus a few more for garnish
• 1 oz honey syrup
• 0.5 oz lime juice
• 1.5 oz Buchanan’s 12-year-old deluxe whiskey
• 4 oz coconut soda water
INSTRUCTIONS:
Muddle blueberries in a cocktail shaker and add honey syrup, lime juice, and Buchanan’s.
Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.
Top with coconut soda water. Garnish with more blueberries.Back to top