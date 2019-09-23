Alex Guarnaschelli

“This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1,” the Iron Chef America judge wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 22. “My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here.” Guarnaschelli ended her post with a broken heart emoji.

In a second Instagram post from Sunday, Guarnaschelli recalled her pal’s interesting social media habits. “Remember how Carl would sometimes say ‘That’s it I’m leaving Twitter forever’? Then he would be back on 2 hours later with an update — a hotdog from somewhere special & a cackle of glee?” she wrote. “He was also a GREAT cook. Carl shared every moment of his life with us & I already miss it.”