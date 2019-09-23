In Memoriam

Celebrity Chefs Mourn Death of Food Network Star Carl Ruiz: Read Reactions From Guy Fieri, Jet Tila and More

Robert Irvine Celeb Chefs React to Death of Carl Ruiz
Robert Irvine

The English celebrity chef was stunned to learn of Ruiz’s passing on Sunday. “Just heard some very sad news, our industry, our Family/Friends and the world lost a true treasure, Chef Carl Ruiz. Only guy I knew could make you laugh and cry with laughter in any situation. OMG can’t believe it,” he tweeted. “I, like so many more, had the crazy pleasure and honor to work along side Carl on GGG/Dinner Impossible/ and DDD.”

Irvine also remembered Ruiz as a “funny” and “talented chef,” and sent his thoughts and prayers to Fieri and Ruiz’s other friends and family.

