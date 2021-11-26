Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actor exclusively told Us in April 2020 that driving Gellar around and cooking for her is what helped build a foundation — and later a relationship — between him and his I Know What You Did Last Summer costar.

“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us,” Prinze Jr. said of his early friendship with now-wife Gellar. “I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything.”

He added that in time, he started to cook for her because, “I thought she was too skinny.” The desire to feed the Ringer alum resulted in Prinze Jr. and Gellar having weekly barbeques with his family and friends.