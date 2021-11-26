Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba

The L.A.’s Finest costars had known each other for years before sharing the small screen, and recalled connecting with one another over drinks back when they were both new to Hollywood. “We bonded years ago over tequila,” Union dished on The Late Late Show with James Corden in May 2019. According to the Bring It On alum, neither she nor Alba were particularly interested in being the center of attention on the young Hollywood party scene. “We were in the back, with the bartender, drinking tequila,” Union recalled. “We would often find each other at that bar, drinking tequila … that’s kind of how we bonded.”