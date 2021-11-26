Jennifer Garner and the Camping Cast

The Alias alum is known for being an avid cook and baker, so it’s no surprise that she used her culinary talents as a way to get closer to her castmates while filming the HBO series Camping. In May 2018, the show’s cocreator, Lena Dunham, tried a piece of Garner’s blueberry buckle cake on set and shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories. “I’m not going to give it a great review just because it was made by a Hollywood star,” the Girls alum said before a taking a bite. “Holy s—t. It’s so good. It’s so f—king good.” Dunham went on to give the confection six (out of five) stars.