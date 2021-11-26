Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

For many, the A Star Is Born leads seemed like an unlikely pair, but as Cooper explained on Conan in September 2018, the duo bonded over a shared meal. “I was hungry, she made me food,” the American Hustle star said of one of his first encounters with the “Million Reasons” singer. Cooper went on to reveal that Gaga asked if he was hungry and then gave him some leftover pasta she had in the refrigerator. “It was insane,” he recalled, noting the Grammy winner also noshed on some noodles. “She made me feel so comfortable.”