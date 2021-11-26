The Hunger Games Cast

Though members of the movie’s cast were already fairly close by the time they shot Catching Fire – the second of four films in the dystopian saga – they further bonded with one another over a food-related incident that occurred while filming the flick in Hawaii. As star Josh Hutcherson told Moviefone in 2013, the mishap involved a pizza that his mom was supposed to order for the cast while they kayaked to a location that was 45 minutes away. The plan was to have Hutcherson’s mom order the pizza as the actors headed back from their adventure, so it would be waiting for them when they arrived, but as it turns out, the meal was never ordered. Star Jennifer Lawrence joked she had to engage in some “yoga breathing” to make it through the pizza-less ordeal.