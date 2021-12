Will Smith and the Aladdin Cast

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum endeared himself to his Aladdin costars, in part, by bringing various food trucks to the movie’s set. According to actress Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine in the film, one such truck specialized in mac and cheese and even offered several different types of the classic comfort food, which she deemed “amazing,” Delish reported in May 2019.