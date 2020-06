Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

The married couple baked chocolate chip cookies together for a YouTube video on Bailon’s channel in June 2020. The Real cohost posted a photo of the treats on her Instagram account two months prior, and was astonished that the food photo received more than 100,000 likes. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that she was game to share the recipe for the “absolutely incredible” confections.