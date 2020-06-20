David and Victoria Beckham

The couple prepared beef ragu rigatoni and banana bread together amid the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. While the former Spice Girl declared via her Instagram Stories at the time that she was tasked with pressing garlic — AKA “the most boring job in the kitchen” — the soccer star didn’t exactly have a great time either. As he was slicing some tomatoes, he accidentally cut his finger. “He almost chopped his finger off, but it’s OK. Harper has come to the rescue,” Victoria said as their daughter bandaged the cut.