Carla Hall

The former cohost of The Chew opened up about one instance when she neglected to check the temperature of chicken she was cooking for an event, which nearly had some sickening consequences. The meat appeared to be cooked through as it went out to guests’ tables, but came back moments later as people cut into it and realized it was raw. “I don’t care if you’re a home cook or a pro, a thermometer is your best friend,” she told Oprah.com.