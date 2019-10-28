Emeril Lagasse

The Food Network star let altitude get the best of him on one occasion when he was tasked with preparing dessert for a potluck dinner. “I thought it would be nice to do a pineapple upside-down cake,” he told Delish. “I don’t know if it was the wine, but I totally forgot about this thing called altitude.” The result? “The cake actually blew up inside the oven — just the pineapple was lying in the pan,” Lagasse recalled. Still, like the pro that he is, the cookbook author found bananas in the pantry and changed his dessert to bananas foster in what he called a “great recovery.”