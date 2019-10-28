Katherine Schwarzenegger

The author was playfully put on blast by her husband when she somehow managed to burn a Bagel Bite well beyond edibility in October 2019. In fact, the pastry was so charred that it was barely recognizable. Still, the Parks and Recreation alum had a great attitude about the whole kitchen mishap. “I want to commend her for her effort,” Pratt said of his wife on Instagram. “This is a big step babe. Proud of you.” Schwarzenegger later said this was part of her “plan” to have her spouse do all of the cooking.