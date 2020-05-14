Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars alum attempted to bake banana bread in a YouTube video amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, but she was left with a mushy mess after taking the confection out of the oven too early. To make matters even worse, the peanut butter and chocolate chips the Katy Keene star added to her creation all sunk to the bottom, which she only realized when she tried to remove the partially raw loaf from the baking dish and the top fell off. “This is mortifying!” she declared