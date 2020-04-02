Octavia Spencer

The Truth Be Told star tried her hand at baking cookies while in quarantine in April 2020 and it didn’t exactly go as planned. “I am cracking up. Look at these 3 ingredient #peanutbutter cookies. With only 3 ingredients I thought for sure even I couldn’t screw that up,” she captioned a photo of the misshapen treats all stuck together on a tray. “I followed the damn recipe and look, a giant damn peanut butter pancake. Yep, the Lord said NoO to the cookies. Anyone else having these problems? :point_down::skin-tone-4:I don’t eat a lot of sweets. These had 1 cup of sugar and it tastes like 20 cups. So no! #epicFail.”