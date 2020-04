Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

The cute couple attempted to bake an Easter treat together in April 2020 but failed twice before having any success. “HAPPY EASTER!! :hatching_chick::rabbit::rabbit2: THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS!!,” Schwarzenegger captioned an Instagram photo of he and Champion posing with their dessert. “We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & dripped everywhere & destroyed the oven … We also got in 2 arguments during It!! And yeah … Was SO FUN!”