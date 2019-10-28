Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star had a cheesy disaster on her hands in October 2018 when she attempted to make her well-known baked Brie but the French-inspired dish basically had a mind of its own. When the Oscar winner went to check on her cooked cheese, which should have maintained its circular shape, she was surprised to find that it had partially deflated and leaked all over the baking sheet. “That one time I failed miserably at making my famous Baked Brie,” she wrote alongside an Instagram snapshot of the deformed dish. “Instead I made it explode.”