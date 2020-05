Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules star is admittedly not a great cook and she usually leaves food-related tasks to her fiancé, Beau Clark. That’s why it’s no surprise that her attempt at making dinner in May 2020 didn’t go exactly as planned. “I tried to make chicken Marsala, and it’s purple,” she shared via her Instagram Stories at the time. As Clark put it: “It’s like Barney the dinosaur’s food.”