Whitney Cummings

The comedian attempted to make a snack in October 2019, but ended up nearly setting her kitchen on fire instead. “It was a rice cake with a chocolate bar on top that I thought was actually going to be a super hot combo,” the Two Broke Girls co-creator said in an Instagram video as she removed her smoking “little dish” from the toaster oven. “I think I was right,” she joked. “Where is my TV deal for a cooking show? Hollywood, let’s go!”