Whoopi Goldberg

The View cohost attempted to make herself some pasta and garlic bread in April 2020, but it didn’t exactly go as planned. “I know I said I would never go into the kitchen again, but I am starving,” she said at the start of a TikTok. After having some difficulty chopping garlic, the Oscar winner used generous helpings of the spice to season her bread and pasta. The resulting plate of spaghetti was drenched in olive oil and had sizable chunks of garlic. As the Ghost star told herself when she finally took a taste: “Stop cooking. Try eating food that comes from people who know what they’re doing.”