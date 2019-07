Travis Scott and Reese’s Puffs

The rapper doesn’t often mention his love of the candy-inspired cereal, but when he teamed up with General Mills in June 2019 to create a limited-edition box that he helped design for the breakfast food, the cat was out of the bag. The special boxes, which retailed for $50, sold out in less than 30 seconds. As part of the unlikely collaboration, Scott also designed Reese’s Puff-branded sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.