Casamigos Tequila

Perhaps the best-known celebrity tequila brand, this label was founded by George Clooney and his pal Rande Gerber in 2013 and began as a spirit that the duo could enjoy with their friends and family. Though Clooney and Gerber never intended to take the company public, it was sold to Diageo in June 2017 for an estimated $1 billion, including incentives based on Casamigos’ performance. The tequila is as popular as ever and boasts celebrity fans such as Molly Sims and Lisa Rinna.