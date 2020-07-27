Cincoro Tequila

This tequila, which boasts a name that is a portmanteau of the Spanish words for five and gold, was founded by NBA legend and team owner Michael Jordan. The former pro athlete launched the brand in September 2019 along with four other NBA team owners — Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck as well as his then-fiancée Emilia Fazzalari — who all bonded over tequila during a dinner in New York City. Cincoro, which is described as a “super-premium” label, has four tequilas — a blanco, a reposado aged eight to 10 months, an añejo aged for 24 to 28 months and an extra añejo, aged for as long as 44 months.