Dos Hombres Mezcal

Breaking Bad costars Paul and Cranston launched this mezcal — an agave based liquor, like tequila — in July 2019. Though some fans were disappointed that the spirit, which was teased on social media prior to its launch, wasn’t a Breaking Bad-related project, consumers seem to like the libation. In a July 2020 Instagram post marking the brand’s first anniversary, Paul wrote: “Thank you. All of you. For making the @doshombres dream a reality … It’s been an incredible year and we’re just getting started. Stay safe, stay healthy and salud!”