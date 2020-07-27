JAJA Tequila

This brand was founded in 2018 by brothers Maurice Tebele and social media influencer Elliot Tebele, as well as their childhood friend Martin Hoffstein, with the mission of creating a fun, modern and authentic luxury tequila. The JAJA team now includes Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, who are co-owners of the company. All of the products in JAJA’s portfolio — blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas — are produced using slow, non-industrial methods at a heritage distillery. Additionally, the facility is led by a group of distillers who have over 50 years of experience in the industry.