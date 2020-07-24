Onda

Though not a straight tequila, this pre-made beverage, which was cofounded by Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell, is a premium canned sparkling tequila crafted with blanco tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. The drink, which debuted in July 2020, also uses real fruit juice and comes in two flavors – grapefruit and lime. It boasts 5 percent ABV, 100 calories and zero sugars and carbs. “Tequila soda is hands down my favorite drink and I’m really excited about the opportunity to create a beverage brand that is rooted in quality and shared experiences,” the actress said in a press release.