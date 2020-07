Santo Mezquila

Singers Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar launched Santo Mezquila — a mezcal-tequila blend — in 2017. They were inspired to create the drink, which is the first of its kind, after vacationing together in Mexico and combining the spirits on their own. “It’s taking tequila to another level. When you blend the two you get a higher spirit, a brand new taste,” Hagar told USA Today in February 2017. “We’ve invented a new product.”