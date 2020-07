Teremana Tequila

This tequila brand was founded by Johnson in March 2020 and is billed as an ultra-premium, highlands tequila crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico. The Titan Games host frequently talks about Teremana on his social media accounts and has filmed a series of cocktail-making tutorials on his Instagram account. The spirit has even found a way into many of the star’s famous cheat meals, via things like tequila-soaked coconut chips and maple syrup infused with tequila.