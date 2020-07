Wild Shot Mezcal

Country singer Toby Keith crafted his own mezcal in 2011. “I have always been fascinated with Mexico and the drink mezcal. It is a part of my life,” the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” crooner said in a statement at the time. “I believed there was a complete void in the market place in getting this drink to the average person, so it seemed natural for me to start a business selling Toby Keith Mezcal.”