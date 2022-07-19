12 Chairs Cafe

The 12 Chairs Cafe is known for its vibrant party atmosphere with tambourines passed around to diners and delicious sharable Mediterranean favorites like hummus and warm fluffy pita, schnitzel and Israeli pickles. The cafe has several locations, including one in Manhattan — but the one in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood is the restaurant that the stars frequent the most. Kacey Musgraves couldn’t help but rave about her meal and even posted about it on social media. Bravo star Dorthy Wang was also spotted enjoying a meal at this popular Israeli cafe. Even the Obama family was seen crossing the street after dining on Sunday in Brooklyn.