Alice

Alice is an elegant restaurant specializing in Italian cuisine with a primary focus on seafood. The New York City hot spot also has its very own lobster bar. Fresh pasta is hand-crafted on site every day, and the fish served is locally caught off the coast of Montauk. The intimate dining establishment is a hidden gem found in the basement of one of the historical brownstones in the West Village. The sophisticated eatery is a hotspot for many celebrities. Stars like J Balvin and Bill Murray have taken in the spot’s charming atmosphere.