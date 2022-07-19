Au Za’atar

Au Za’atar is the only place in New York (and maybe the world) where you can get personal tableside shawarma. Served on a rotating spit, patrons can cut their slices of chicken, beef or lamb to create the perfect pita sandwich — and let’s not forget the sides. You can pair your tasty sandwich with a mountain of fries and sauces. It’s a great spot for groups that love to eat authentic Lebanese cuisine. No wonder A-listers like Cynthia Nixon, Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Benson and DJ Khaled love to frequent this space.