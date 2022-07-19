Balvanera

Balvanera brings a taste of Buenos Aires to the heart of the Lower East Side with its traditionally inspired small plates and family-style dishes. The kitchen is helmed by Argentine Chef Fernando Navas, who also serves as an Official Culinary Ambassador of Argentina. Along with the exquisite menu, Balvanera also has an extensive beverage menu that includes the largest Argentinian and South American wine selections in New York City. When you, or your favorite stars, walk through the french doors of Balvanera, you’re greeted by the warm, friend-like hospitality with laid-back charm and elegance.