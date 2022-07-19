Canto

For a taste of Italy, the stars love to dine at Canto in the West Village. Known for its Italian-inspired cuisine, Canto offers a variety of plates for everyone, from hearty meat dishes to refreshing seafood platters and some plant-based options for the vegetarians in the group. In addition to the tasty food, the beverage menu does not disappoint. It includes a range of fine Italian wines, mixed drinks and even frozen cocktails. Canto isn’t just a hot spot for dinner — the restaurant is also open for weekend brunch and lunch on Thursdays and Fridays. Reality star Kelly Killoren Bensimon recently celebrated her birthday at Canto. Also, TV personality Jason Cameron dined with Danielle Olivera here as well.