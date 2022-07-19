Emmetts on Grove

If you’re craving authentic Chicago deep dish pizza while in New York City, then Emmett’s on Grove is the best spot to grab a slice. Inspired by Windy City native Emmett Burke, the tavern-style restaurant specializes in serving the iconic Chicago-style thin crust pie, but Emmett’s on Grove is more than just a pizza joint. The menu also includes comfort food like fried crispy olives, house chips, burrata topped with prosciutto and Italian classics like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs. The restaurant has attracted an array of stars since its doors opened this year like Michael Kors, Bill Murray and more. Former Bachelor Matt James and his partner, Rachael Kirkconnell, stopped by to enjoy the ultra-thin pizzas and even customized the pies by adding honey drizzled and parmesan toppings. David and Brooklyn Beckham also visited the original location on MacDougal for the classic Deep Dish. If you’re not in New York City, Emmett’s pizzas are available on Goldbelly nationwide.