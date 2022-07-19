Mr. Purple

For a good vibe after a long day, Mr. Purple offers a break from the city’s hustle and bustle with their stunning panoramic views and freshly made beverages and bites. You can find the rooftop bar and restaurant nestled on the 15th floor of Hotel Indigo. Their selection of craft cocktails and locally sourced plates capture the artistic spirit and vibrant essence of the Lower East Side. On those warm summer days, you can escape the heat at their rooftop pool and get your feet wet while taking in the NYC skyline. Mr. Purple is operated by hospitality industry leader the Gerber Group, which operates seven innovative cocktail bars in New York, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.