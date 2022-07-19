SAINT

SAINT recently opened as an upscale American restaurant in the East Village and has quickly captured the attention of the stars like Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Top Influencer Danielle Bernstein from WeWoreWhat. With an impressive vast upstairs dining room with hanging crystal chandeliers and a beautiful outdoor garden, we can see why this destination has already attracted many celebrities. Apryl Jones and Showtime host Desus Nice also visited SAINT. Plus, did we mention the many raw bar options with seafood towers and caviar to pair and craft cocktails available? SAINT’s menu includes a variety of globally-inspired seasonal dishes for both dinner and brunch.