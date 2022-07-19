Somewhere Nowhere

For the ultimate New York City nightlife experience, Somewhere Nowhere is the best spot to spend late nights. Party goers can take their night out to new heights with the venue’s rooftop lounge, nightclub and pool. When you step into the club, get ready to be transported into a dreamy, full-sensory fairyland. The massive 5,156-square-foot space is full of whimsical décor, like flower canopies, gnomes, and fireflies, with a stunning 360-degree view of the NYC skyline and Empire State Building. You can take in the beautiful cityscape and watch the sunset while sitting poolside. Then hit the dance floor while DJs spin your favorite jams on the club’s cutting-edge sound system. Stars like G-Eazy, Dale Moss and many more have visited this top night spot. As one of the top nightlife venues, the nightclub offers exclusive performances from your favorite music acts that spin into the late hours. During NFT Week, Somewhere Nowhere recently had a string of performances from A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, 3Lau and more.