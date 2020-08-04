Carrie Underwood

The American Idol alum isn’t quite vegan (she eats eggs so long as they’re from the chickens in her backyard, for example) but she does steer clear of meat. When describing her “wannabe vegan diet” to Women’s Health in March 2020, the “Before He Cheats” songstress noted that she typically has a tofu or egg white scramble for breakfast, a vegan sandwich for lunch and roasted vegetables with vegan chicken for dinner. “I carry my own food with me everywhere,” she said. “I’m always going to the grocery store, just so I’m prepared.”