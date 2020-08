Russell Brand

The Get Him to the Greek star has been vegetarian since he was a teen and he experimented with Veganism occasionally until he committed to it for good in early 2019. The Brit spoke about his return to Veganism while on tour in March 2020 saying, “I was nagged into Veganism by society … I was vegetarian from when I was a little kid, 14, because of The Smiths and because of like ‘Oh, they do what in factory farms?’ You know, like, it was too brutal.”